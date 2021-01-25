Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Shares Acquired by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 66.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned approximately 0.09% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $3,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNA. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $359,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 11,664 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 157.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 372,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,473,000 after purchasing an additional 55,186 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ARNA shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.36.

In other news, CEO Amit Munshi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $4,007,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,628,085. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $106,823.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,294. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 122,721 shares of company stock worth $9,699,574 over the last ninety days. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ARNA traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.21. 3,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,721. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.67. The company has a current ratio of 23.17, a quick ratio of 23.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.95 and a fifty-two week high of $90.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.83.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.87) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 98.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.23 EPS for the current year.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, a Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, and a Phase IIb clinical trial for atopic dermatitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; and APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.