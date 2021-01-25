argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) will report sales of $19.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for argenx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.58 million to $38.83 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that argenx will report full-year sales of $68.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $48.71 million to $89.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $124.71 million, with estimates ranging from $56.66 million to $239.26 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for argenx.

Get argenx alerts:

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported ($3.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.80) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ARGX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of argenx from $275.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of argenx from $265.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of argenx from $272.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. argenx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of argenx during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of argenx by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of argenx during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of argenx during the 3rd quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of argenx by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $310.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of -65.75 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $292.50 and its 200 day moving average is $261.34. argenx has a 12 month low of $103.75 and a 12 month high of $316.83.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

Read More: Resistance Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on argenx (ARGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.