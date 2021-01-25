Arionum Market Capitalization Tops $50,751.66 (ARO)

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded 37.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Arionum coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Arionum has a total market capitalization of $50,751.66 and approximately $18.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Arionum has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31,794.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,327.26 or 0.04174519 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.67 or 0.00426708 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $428.63 or 0.01348118 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.13 or 0.00547679 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.13 or 0.00431300 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004140 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.52 or 0.00275266 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00023153 BTC.

About Arionum

ARO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com . Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Buying and Selling Arionum

