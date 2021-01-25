Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) PT Raised to $350.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $350.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ANET. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded Arista Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup cut Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.41.

NYSE:ANET opened at $311.21 on Monday. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $156.63 and a 52 week high of $320.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $292.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.77.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. The company had revenue of $605.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 33,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.65, for a total value of $8,419,957.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,017.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.17, for a total value of $753,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,789.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 330,317 shares of company stock worth $91,119,118. Corporate insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth $31,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 60.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 378.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

