Ark (ARK) Price Down 3.6% Over Last 7 Days

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Ark has a market cap of $51.72 million and $2.81 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00001288 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ark has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008234 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000045 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000157 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 154,925,700 coins and its circulating supply is 126,704,803 coins. Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ark is ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ark Coin Trading

Ark can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.