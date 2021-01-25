Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT Purchases 14,606 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 912.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 14,606 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 3.7% of Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Third Point LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 26.3% during the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,525,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $742,300,000 after buying an additional 525,000 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 144.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 34,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 14,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,827,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,419,240,000 after purchasing an additional 636,989 shares during the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. China Renaissance Securities raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.78.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $261.38. 17,161,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,172,924. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.86. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $169.95 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The stock has a market cap of $707.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $13.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

