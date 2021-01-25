Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT Sells 1,928 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 1.7% of Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 136.4% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Chevron by 36.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CVX traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.90. The company had a trading volume of 7,653,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,445,630. The company has a market capitalization of $169.74 billion, a PE ratio of -14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.31. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $112.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.88.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

