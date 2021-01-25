Arqma Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $59,460.00 (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One Arqma coin can now be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Arqma has a market capitalization of $41,517.18 and approximately $59,460.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Arqma has traded down 24.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,324.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,314.32 or 0.04066001 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $137.04 or 0.00423955 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $434.50 or 0.01344170 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.22 or 0.00545140 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.30 or 0.00424751 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004063 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.83 or 0.00277905 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00022988 BTC.

About Arqma

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 14,067,804 coins and its circulating supply is 8,023,260 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official website is arqma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

Arqma can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

