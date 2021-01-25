Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) is Welch Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Welch Group LLC decreased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 332,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,762 shares during the period. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. makes up 3.3% of Welch Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Welch Group LLC owned 0.17% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $41,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,986,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,215,773,000 after purchasing an additional 120,399 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,760,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,019,000 after purchasing an additional 288,536 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 451.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,244,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,313 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.9% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,482,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,127,000 after purchasing an additional 21,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 767,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,991,000 after purchasing an additional 21,770 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $117.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $65.09 and a twelve month high of $129.12.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

AJG has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.53.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total transaction of $111,780.00. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total value of $805,248.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,066,042.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,200 shares of company stock worth $5,331,241. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

