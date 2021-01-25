Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.18 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) will report earnings of $4.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.60. Asbury Automotive Group posted earnings of $2.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 65.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full-year earnings of $12.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.30 to $12.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $14.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.45 to $15.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Asbury Automotive Group.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS.

ABG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Asbury Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.13.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 184,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,951,000 after acquiring an additional 77,512 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000.

Shares of NYSE ABG opened at $162.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $88.74 and a 52 week high of $269.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

