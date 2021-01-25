Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI) versus Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) Head to Head Analysis

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) and Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Inphi and Ascent Solar Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inphi $365.64 million 25.49 -$72.91 million ($0.06) -2,980.67 Ascent Solar Technologies $860,000.00 103.78 -$16.04 million N/A N/A

Ascent Solar Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inphi.

Profitability

This table compares Inphi and Ascent Solar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inphi -10.22% 15.33% 5.29% Ascent Solar Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.4% of Inphi shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Inphi shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Inphi has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ascent Solar Technologies has a beta of 2.72, suggesting that its share price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Inphi and Ascent Solar Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inphi 0 5 9 0 2.64 Ascent Solar Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Inphi presently has a consensus price target of $143.46, indicating a potential downside of 19.78%. Given Inphi’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Inphi is more favorable than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Summary

Inphi beats Ascent Solar Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures. Its solutions provide a high-speed interface between analog and mixed signals, and digital information in high-performance systems, such as telecommunications transport systems, enterprise networking equipment, and data centers. The company also provides 25G to 600G high-speed analog and mixed semiconductor solutions for the communications market. Its products perform a range of functions, such as amplifying, encoding, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and retiming signals at speeds up to 400 Gbps. Inphi Corporation sells its products directly through its sales force, as well as through a network of sales representatives and distributors to original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as TCom Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Inphi Corporation in February 2001. Inphi Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Ascent Solar Technologies Company Profile

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells photovoltaic (PV) integrated consumer electronics and portable power applications for commercial and military users. It offers outdoor solar chargers, such as XD-12 and XD-48 for the individual soldier and platoon power needs; high-voltage SuperLight thin-film CIGS PV blankets; and solar modules. The company markets and sells its products through distributors, value added resellers, and e-commerce companies. Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Thornton, Colorado.

