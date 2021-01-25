Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Shares Bought by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Ashland Global comprises about 1.4% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned approximately 0.19% of Ashland Global worth $9,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Ashland Global by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Ashland Global by 835.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 276,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 246,774 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on ASH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.40.

Shares of ASH stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.18. 299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.14. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.88 and a 1-year high of $89.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.35.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Peter Ganz sold 2,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $193,545.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,153,524.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 2,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $176,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $695,626. Corporate insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

See Also: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.