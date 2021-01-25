ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Earns Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ASM International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. CSFB restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. ASM International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of ASMIY stock traded down $4.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $272.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 645. The business has a fifty day moving average of $219.09 and a 200-day moving average of $170.57. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95 and a beta of 1.40. ASM International has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $277.00.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $367.66 million during the quarter. ASM International had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 17.19%.

ASM International Company Profile

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

