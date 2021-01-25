Aspen Investment Management Inc Sells 320 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Aspen Investment Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,631 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 10.5% in the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,444,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 4.6% during the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 91,200 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $44,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 68,104 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.7% during the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,723,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $523.58.

Adobe stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $473.25. 165,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,846,621. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $536.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $485.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $474.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $227.03 billion, a PE ratio of 43.72, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total transaction of $450,878.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 178 shares in the company, valued at $84,658.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.79, for a total value of $275,874.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,256.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,748 shares of company stock valued at $2,200,062. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

