Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Sells 3,218 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,177 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,218 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 6.7% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $51,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Tatro Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.3% during the third quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% during the third quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the third quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 8,578 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSFT. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $235.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.65.

MSFT opened at $225.95 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $232.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.50, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.21.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at $173,264,952.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

