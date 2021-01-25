Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $267.43 Million

Brokerages forecast that Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) will announce sales of $267.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $272.30 million and the lowest is $262.20 million. Associated Banc posted sales of $305.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Associated Banc.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ASB shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

ASB stock opened at $19.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.79. Associated Banc has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $21.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23.

In other news, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $114,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,051.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 406,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 17,491 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Associated Banc in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 743,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,171,000 after buying an additional 70,314 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 31,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

