Astea International (OTCMKTS:ATEA) vs. Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Critical Contrast

Astea International (OTCMKTS:ATEA) and Teradata (NYSE:TDC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Astea International and Teradata’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astea International -7.77% -6.85% -12.99% Teradata 5.49% 15.12% 2.41%

Astea International has a beta of -0.3, indicating that its stock price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teradata has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Astea International and Teradata, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astea International 0 0 0 0 N/A Teradata 2 4 2 0 2.00

Teradata has a consensus price target of $22.86, indicating a potential downside of 13.52%. Given Teradata’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Teradata is more favorable than Astea International.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Astea International and Teradata’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Astea International $27.47 million 1.69 $360,000.00 N/A N/A Teradata $1.90 billion 1.52 -$20.00 million $0.59 44.80

Astea International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Teradata.

Summary

Teradata beats Astea International on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Astea International

Astea International Inc. develops, markets, and supports service management software solutions worldwide. It offers Astea Alliance, a service management software that addresses the service lifecycle applications, including lead generation, project quotation, service and billing, and asset retirement; and integrates and optimizes business processes for campaigns, call center, depot repair, field service, logistics, projects, and sales and order processing applications. The company also provides FieldCentrix Enterprise suite, a service management solution that runs on various mobile devices; and integrates with customer relationship management and enterprise resource planning applications. In addition, it supports deployments in on-premise, as well as cloud environments by leveraging a multi-tenant architecture; and provides infrastructure tools and services, as well as consulting, implementation, training, and maintenance services. The company's products are used in information technology, medical devices and diagnostic systems, industrial controls and instrumentation, retail/point-of-sale equipment, office automation equipment, imaging systems, fire and security, gaming/leisure equipment, facilities management, and telecommunications, and other related industries with equipment sales and service requirements. Astea International Inc. markets its products through a network of direct and indirect sales and services offices; and distributors consisting of value-added resellers, system integrators, and sales agents, as well as original equipment manufacturing partners. The company was formerly known as Applied System Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Astea International Inc. in 1992. Astea International Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region. It offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform. The company's business consulting services include various offerings, such as consulting to help organizations establish an analytic vision, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as enable an analytical ecosystem architecture. It serves various industries comprising communications, financial services, government, healthcare, insurance, manufacturing, media and entertainment, oil and gas, retail, travel and transportation, and utilities. The company primarily sells and markets its solutions and services through a direct sales force. Teradata Corporation has a strategic partnership with Deutsche Telekom to support the digital transformation goals of small and medium sized businesses in Germany; and partnership with dotData to create a data science solution The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

