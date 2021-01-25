ATB Capital Boosts Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) Price Target to C$28.00

Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) had its target price lifted by ATB Capital from C$27.50 to C$28.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AC. Cormark raised their price target on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. National Bank Financial set a C$30.00 price objective on Air Canada (AC.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Cowen raised their price objective on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.21.

Get Air Canada (AC.TO) alerts:

AC opened at C$21.43 on Monday. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$9.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$23.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 767.46, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.17 billion and a PE ratio of -1.81.

Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($2.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($2.11) by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$757.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Canada will post -3.3428415 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Air Canada (AC.TO) news, Senior Officer Chris Isford sold 17,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.50, for a total value of C$415,033.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$601,482.50. Also, Senior Officer Mark Galardo sold 3,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.98, for a total value of C$68,627.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,896.94.

About Air Canada (AC.TO)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada (AC.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada (AC.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.