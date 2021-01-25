Atheios Trading 6.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. Atheios has a market capitalization of $25,540.24 and $1.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Atheios has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. One Atheios token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Atheios alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,368.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,424.64 or 0.04145157 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.47 or 0.00420349 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $456.06 or 0.01326957 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.22 or 0.00512744 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.66 or 0.00417994 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003827 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.36 or 0.00271640 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00022575 BTC.

Atheios Token Profile

Atheios (ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 40,158,606 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,156,090 tokens. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Atheios

Atheios can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Atheios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atheios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.