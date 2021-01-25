Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Stock Price Up 59.4%

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS)’s stock price rose 59.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.00 and last traded at $2.98. Approximately 101,323,180 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 246% from the average daily volume of 29,310,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average of $2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.34.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.01.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atossa Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) by 119,497.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,447 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.27% of Atossa Therapeutics worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATOS)

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc develops and markets medical devices, laboratory tests, and therapeutics to address breast health conditions in the United States. The company's lead program is the development of Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen which is in Phase II studies to treat and prevent breast cancer.

