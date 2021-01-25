AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,256,487 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 231,728 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of AT&T worth $122,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. KeyCorp cut AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.36.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.76. The company had a trading volume of 417,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,080,008. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.05. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $38.82.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Recommended Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.