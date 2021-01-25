Attila (ATT) Hits Market Cap of $58.08 Million

Attila (CURRENCY:ATT) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. Attila has a market cap of $58.08 million and approximately $198,411.00 worth of Attila was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Attila token can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000375 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Attila has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00070485 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.98 or 0.00747703 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006328 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00048115 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,441.34 or 0.04193746 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00015110 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00016901 BTC.

About Attila

Attila is a token. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Attila’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,382,736 tokens. The official website for Attila is www.attnetwork.org . Attila’s official Twitter account is @AeternumICO

Attila Token Trading

Attila can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Attila directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Attila should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Attila using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

