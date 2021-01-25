Auctus (AUC) Hits Market Capitalization of $6.07 Million

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 25th. During the last week, Auctus has traded 88% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Auctus token can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000573 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Auctus has a total market cap of $6.07 million and approximately $18,465.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00070782 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $242.72 or 0.00731588 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006570 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00047781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,397.94 or 0.04213613 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00015353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00017559 BTC.

About Auctus

Auctus is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,908,410 tokens. Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Auctus is auctus.org

Auctus Token Trading

Auctus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auctus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auctus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

