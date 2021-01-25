Augur (REP) Achieves Market Cap of $194.48 Million

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 25th. During the last seven days, Augur has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. One Augur token can now be purchased for $17.68 or 0.00055523 BTC on major exchanges. Augur has a total market capitalization of $194.48 million and $16.30 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00071774 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $252.11 or 0.00791754 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006576 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00048506 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,361.53 or 0.04275861 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00015708 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00017497 BTC.

Augur Token Profile

REP is a token. It was first traded on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Augur’s official website is www.augur.net . Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Augur Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

