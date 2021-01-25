Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) Shares Down 5.8%

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) shares were down 5.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.65 and last traded at $3.75. Approximately 920,848 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 773,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.98.

The company has a market capitalization of $434.16 million, a PE ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.66 and a 200 day moving average of $2.35.

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.00 million for the quarter. Aurora Mobile had a negative net margin of 32.00% and a negative return on equity of 37.58%.

Aurora Mobile Limited provides mobile big data solutions platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers targeted marketing, market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence services. Its developer services provide core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, short message service, verification, and device connection.

