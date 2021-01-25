Auroracoin (AUR) Market Cap Hits $1.45 Million

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded down 18.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Auroracoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0804 or 0.00000248 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Auroracoin has traded down 19.8% against the dollar. Auroracoin has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and $115.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,392.14 or 1.00007363 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00024356 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00031841 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000301 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000238 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Auroracoin Coin Profile

Auroracoin (CRYPTO:AUR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 24th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 18,078,320 coins. Auroracoin’s official website is auroracoin.is . The official message board for Auroracoin is auroraspjall.is . Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Auroracoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using US dollars.

