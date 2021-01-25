Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.05.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Macquarie boosted their target price on Autohome from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Autohome in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Autohome in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company.

NYSE ATHM traded up $1.25 on Monday, hitting $111.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,373. Autohome has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $110.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.03 and its 200 day moving average is $94.42. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The information services provider reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $6.44. Autohome had a net margin of 39.58% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The company had revenue of $304.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Autohome’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Autohome will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Autohome by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,687,996 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $162,048,000 after purchasing an additional 155,565 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP increased its holdings in Autohome by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP now owns 1,480,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $141,759,000 after purchasing an additional 92,800 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Autohome by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 581,827 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,855,000 after purchasing an additional 88,867 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Autohome by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 455,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,746,000 after purchasing an additional 186,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Autohome by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 451,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,005,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile consumers.

