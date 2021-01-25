Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Position Trimmed by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 14,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 2,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 12,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

ADP traded up $1.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $163.77. The stock had a trading volume of 34,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,809. The firm has a market cap of $70.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.11 and a 12 month high of $182.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.04.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.84%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADP. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.00.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 36,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.76, for a total transaction of $5,937,992.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,578 shares in the company, valued at $20,670,199.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,731 shares of company stock worth $12,957,058 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

