Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Holdings Boosted by Baxter Bros Inc.

Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up approximately 2.8% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $15,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADP. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

Shares of ADP stock traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $163.68. 1,790,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,993,136. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.11 and a 12 month high of $182.32. The company has a market cap of $70.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 36,937 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.76, for a total value of $5,937,992.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,670,199.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $378,511.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,685 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,399.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,731 shares of company stock worth $12,957,058 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

