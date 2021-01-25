AvalonBay Communities, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $8.68 Per Share (NYSE:AVB)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report released on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $8.68 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.70. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ FY2022 earnings at $9.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.19 EPS.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($1.11). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 27.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $150.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.81.

AVB stock opened at $164.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. AvalonBay Communities has a 1 year low of $118.17 and a 1 year high of $229.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.58.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVB. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,878,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,222,021,000 after purchasing an additional 138,390 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 22.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,086,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $897,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,244 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.8% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,432,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,312,000 after purchasing an additional 177,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,153,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,207,000 after purchasing an additional 81,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.3% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 943,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,834,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 86,676 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

