Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,176 RH (NYSE:RH)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in RH (NYSE:RH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of RH by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,207,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,862,000 after purchasing an additional 382,775 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of RH during the 4th quarter worth $128,214,000. Woodson Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter worth $83,488,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of RH by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 618,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,658,000 after purchasing an additional 72,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter worth $27,396,000.

Get RH alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on RH shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of RH from $400.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of RH from $473.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of RH from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of RH in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of RH from $390.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $452.33.

Shares of RH stock opened at $502.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.27. RH has a fifty-two week low of $73.14 and a fifty-two week high of $524.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $469.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $380.39. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 64.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $6.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.78. RH had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 354.62%. The firm had revenue of $844.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that RH will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.