Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 325,490 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 229,268 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $19,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Weil Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 7,903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 23,576 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,874 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.4% during the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 5,348 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.8% during the third quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 10,010 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $57.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $237.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $61.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.84.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

