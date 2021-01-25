Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,072 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 145.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on PEG shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.79.

Shares of PEG opened at $58.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $34.75 and a 12-month high of $62.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.98.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 59.76%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

