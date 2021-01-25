Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 24,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,089,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,006,000 after purchasing an additional 153,832 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total value of $968,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. 140166 initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.06.

NYSE:LHX opened at $183.80 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.01 and a 1-year high of $230.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

