Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 61.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,296 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 24,750 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 644.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $92.79 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.75 and a 52-week high of $99.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.69 and a 200-day moving average of $82.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $195,352.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,538.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $13,933,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,776,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,866,262.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,106 shares of company stock valued at $17,820,093 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $13.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

