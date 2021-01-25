Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.46 Million Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 70.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 116,690 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Windacre Partnership LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at $153,445,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 34.8% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,439,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760,961 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 810.8% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 3,648,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248,260 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 130.7% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,723,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at $56,424,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Compass Point raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.38.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $31.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.72 and a 200-day moving average of $26.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.89 billion, a PE ratio of 86.22, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $48.50.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

