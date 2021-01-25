Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.65 Million Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 48.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,600 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 12,869 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in American Express by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 460 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $246,771.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $1,435,994.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,358,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $126.14 on Monday. American Express has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $138.13. The company has a market cap of $101.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.82.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Sunday, October 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $115.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.46.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.