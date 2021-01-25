Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.82 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 75.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,905 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 406.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000.

Shares of BSV stock opened at $82.79 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $83.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.95.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

