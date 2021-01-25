Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,114 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.11% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VYMI. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $40,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 405,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,985,000 after purchasing an additional 62,016 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.1% in the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 31,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 76.8% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 69,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 30,004 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VYMI opened at $63.70 on Monday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $39.33 and a 52 week high of $64.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.70 and its 200 day moving average is $57.73.

