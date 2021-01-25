Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 53.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,891 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 26,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 5,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $1,698,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,676 shares in the company, valued at $2,094,992.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $591,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,263 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 261,885 shares of company stock valued at $22,254,529 in the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on CL shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.46.

NYSE:CL opened at $78.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.96. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $58.49 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

