Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 38.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,170 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,643,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,351,000 after buying an additional 480,793 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,507,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,642,000 after buying an additional 676,944 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 2,199,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,228,000 after buying an additional 614,263 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.4% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,134,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,945,000 after buying an additional 851,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, David Loasby raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. David Loasby now owns 1,954,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,961,000 after buying an additional 47,150 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $56.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.40. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $57.08.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

