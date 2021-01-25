Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,914 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 206.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total transaction of $6,843,000.00. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $337,855.87. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,124.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 203,937 shares of company stock valued at $18,738,353. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $86.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $99.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.