Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 10,312 Shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIG) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,312 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 2.92% of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,134,000. Wolverine Trading LLC raised its stake in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 312.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 34,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 26,119 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 113.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 76,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 40,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 74.3% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 7,785 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $27.26 on Monday. Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.76 and a 1 year high of $27.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.39.

