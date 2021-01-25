Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 76.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,994 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.13% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 28,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period.

XSLV stock opened at $43.00 on Monday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $27.41 and a one year high of $51.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.63.

