Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,633 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Fullen Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,136,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.2% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 15,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.4% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VOT opened at $218.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $212.73 and its 200-day moving average is $190.35. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $106.07 and a 52-week high of $221.02.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.