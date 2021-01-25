Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stock Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 46.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,155 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 158,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,067,000 after buying an additional 13,919 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 23.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 44.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,335,000 after buying an additional 64,653 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 21,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 41.3% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 4,168 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SKYY opened at $100.15 on Monday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $100.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.044 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Cloud Computing ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%.

