Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 111,241 Shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) by 67.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,241 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.29% of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 351,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,449,000 after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 542.1% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 271,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,301,000 after purchasing an additional 229,313 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 256,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,889,000 after purchasing an additional 31,802 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 124,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 8,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RDIV opened at $35.34 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.36. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $19.38 and a twelve month high of $39.31.

