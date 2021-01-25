Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 21,492 Shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,492 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.65% of BRT Apartments worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in BRT Apartments during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in BRT Apartments by 294.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BRT Apartments by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,349 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments during the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRT Apartments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on BRT Apartments from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley lifted their target price on BRT Apartments from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on BRT Apartments in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of BRT opened at $15.46 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.02 and a 200 day moving average of $12.87. BRT Apartments Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. BRT Apartments had a negative return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 37.22%. On average, research analysts expect that BRT Apartments Corp. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

