Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 23,287 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 57.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,361 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 23,287 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in Micron Technology by 2.9% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 98,869 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 10.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,368,297 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,215,000 after buying an additional 226,395 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,075,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cowen boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Argus upped their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.19.

Shares of MU opened at $82.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.16. The stock has a market cap of $92.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.13 and a 52 week high of $87.25.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 11,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total transaction of $713,614.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at $6,852,855.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $651,164.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,103,284.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,740 shares of company stock valued at $13,839,070. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

