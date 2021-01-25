Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 24,824 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,824 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth $264,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 47,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AZN stock opened at $53.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.76 billion, a PE ratio of 55.47, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $64.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.63.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AZN. AlphaValue upgraded AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.80.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.